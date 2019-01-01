Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IKT) was reported by JonesTrading on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting IKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1199.69% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IKT) was provided by JonesTrading, and Inhibikase Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inhibikase Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inhibikase Therapeutics was filed on July 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) is trading at is $0.92, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
