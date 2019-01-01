Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inhibikase Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.