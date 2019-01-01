II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for II-VI
II-VI Questions & Answers
The latest price target for II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) was reported by Raymond James on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $82.00 expecting IIVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.71% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) was provided by Raymond James, and II-VI maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of II-VI, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for II-VI was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest II-VI (IIVI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $79.00 to $82.00. The current price II-VI (IIVI) is trading at is $64.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
