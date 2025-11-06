Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $401.90 million. • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. • Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $457.72 million. • Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $311.32 million. • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion. • Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $717.69 million. • GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $660.57 million. • Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $537.57 million. • LifeStance Health Gr (NASDAQ:LFST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $355.27 million. • Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $256.94 million. • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $466.10 million. • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $339.42 million. • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $583.94 million. • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion. • Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $211.88 million. • BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion. • Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $130.13 million. • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion. • Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $496.59 million. • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $95.94 million. • First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $405.49 million. • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $324.26 million. • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion. • Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $224.89 million. • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $479.72 million. • Air Products (NYSE:APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion. • Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $862.63 million. • Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.04 per share on revenue of $500 thousand. • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion. • NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $200.42 million. • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $175.44 million. • NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $7.34 billion. • Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $225.72 million. • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $85.30 million. • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $899.27 million. • Himax Techs (NASDAQ:HIMX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $186.22 million. • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $246.13 million. • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $14.81 billion. • TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $258.48 million. • Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $84.79 million. • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $15.25 billion. • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion. • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion. • Nexstar Media Gr (NASDAQ:NXST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $307.75 million. • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $58.54 million. • Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.20 million. • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $940.64 million. • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $14.63 billion. • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $174.02 million. • Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $538.71 million. • Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $668.78 million. • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $324.00 million. • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $42.77 million. • Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $222.19 million. • MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $56.12 million. • Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.34 million. • International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $187.72 million. • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $851.27 million. • KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.52 million. • SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion. • PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.97 million. • Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $677.96 million. • Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion. • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $28.43 million. • DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $503.25 million. • Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Vistra (NYSE:VST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion. • ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $786.36 million. • Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.50 million. • PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion. • Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.64 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion. • Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $71.82 million. • Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion. • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $879.42 million. • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $364.36 million. • Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $959.52 million. • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $89.42 million. • Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $155.18 million. • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $40.64 million. • Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.18 billion. • Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $730.48 million. • Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $79.82 million. • BCE (NYSE:BCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion. • Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $119.64 million. • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $163.90 million. • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.15 million. • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $903.39 million. • UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $31.87 million. • Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $20.00 million. • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $560. • Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion. • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. • Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $224.28 million. • UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $708.36 million. • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion. • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.17 per share on revenue of $865.96 million. • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $24.26 million. • AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $337.74 million. • US Foods Holdings (NYSE:USFD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion. • Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $525.20 million. • Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $110.06 million. • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $67.12 million. • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $189.36 million. • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $591.18 million. • Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.24 million. • Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.55 per share on revenue of $130.76 million. • Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $248.20 million. • Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $144.16 million. • Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. • Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Brookfield Bus Partners (NYSE:BBU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion. • Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $561.93 million. • P10 (NYSE:PX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $77.51 million. • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. • Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $376.55 million. • CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.88 million. • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $903.87 million. • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. • Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $247.39 million. • MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $260.15 million. • Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $933.13 million. • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $83.94 million. • Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $315.11 million. • RXO (NYSE:RXO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. • Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (NYSE:CAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion. • N-able (NYSE:NABL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.49 million. • Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $256.47 million. • Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $181.34 million. • BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $22.10 million. • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $64.43 million. • Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.00 million. • Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. • Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.26 million. • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $318.21 million. • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $45.71 million. • Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion. • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. • Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $222.59 million. • D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.06 million. • Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $15.14 million. • Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $264.88 million. • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $252.71 million. • Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $8.02 billion. • Greystone Housing Impact (NYSE:GHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $24.29 million. • Granite Const (NYSE:GVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. • Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $335.83 million. • Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion. • Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.13 million. • Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $245.94 million. • Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $86.13 million. • Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion. • MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $305.01 million. • Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $36.94 million. • NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $668.87 million. • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $802.37 million. • Marex Group (NASDAQ:MRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $480.75 million. • BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $736.20 million. • Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $893.07 million. • LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $149.36 million. • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $73.81 million. • Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $659.26 million. • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $28.99 million. • Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SYZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $16.18 million. • United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • BlackRock TCP Cap (NASDAQ:TCPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $51.02 million. • Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $542.38 million. • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $76.40 million. • Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • CION Invt (NYSE:CION) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $52.47 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $471.77 million. • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $718.82 million. • Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion. • One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $191.15 million. • SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion. • News (NASDAQ:NWS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion. • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion. • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion. • Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $907.49 million. • Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $26.56 million. • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $157.67 million. • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $169.53 million. • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. • StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $260.41 million. • Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $179.89 million. • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $106.38 million. • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $111.36 million. • OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $93.40 million. • Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $193.03 million. • iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $950.00 million. • Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion. • Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. • Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $335.82 million. • Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $12.93 million. • BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $390.01 million. • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • McEwen (NYSE:MUX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $65.13 million. • SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $11.43 million. • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.10 million. • SAP (NYSE:SAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $7.46 billion. • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $219.62 million. • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $78.68 million. • Grindr (NYSE:GRND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $113.62 million. • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Brasilagro - Cia Bras de (NYSE:LND) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • QXO (NYSE:QXO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion. • Block (NYSE:XYZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion. • Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion. • PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $56.65 million. • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.78 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion. • Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion. • Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ:ABL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $47.42 million. • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion. • Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $97.00 million. • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $398.84 million. • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $363.25 million. • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $602.67 million. • Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $517.06 million. • Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $601.37 million. • IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $236.84 million. • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $734.18 million. • Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $159.85 million. • Heidmar Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:HMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.19 million. • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $362.11 million. • TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $85.33 million. • Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $403.45 million. • Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $250.52 million. • ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $518.30 million. • Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.70 million. • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $13.90 million. • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $38.97 million. • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $37.16 million. • Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.87 million. • Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.89 million. • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $30.17 million. • GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $301.58 million. • Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $38.95 million. • Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $332 thousand. • Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $61.19 million. • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.65 per share on revenue of $995.08 million. • Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $378.00 million. • Celanese (NYSE:CE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion. • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.67 million. • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1 thousand. • Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $26.07 million. • Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $48.40 million. • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $182.38 million. • Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.43 million. • Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.02 million. • SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $22.70 million. • Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $513.47 million. • Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $457.46 million. • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.72 million. • AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $27.70 million. • Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $77.26 million. • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $870.05 million. • loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $301.60 million. • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.91 million. • Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $148.10 million. • Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.25 per share on revenue of $379.43 million. • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $14.50 million. • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $121.94 million. • Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.66 million. • OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $148.19 million. • Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $279.69 million. • CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $235.22 million. • BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $178.07 million. • Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $916.04 million. • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.81 per share on revenue of $10.35 million. • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $216.83 million. • Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.23 million. • Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $300.02 million. • Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $88.73 million. • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $284.89 million. • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $105.78 million. • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $742 thousand. • QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $279.93 million. • Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $224.42 million. • Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.86 million. • Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.92 per share on revenue of $792.00 million. • Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $400 thousand. • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $221.96 million. • Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $184.86 million. • IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $145.00 million. • Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $29.24 million. • USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $700.74 million. • Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $83.26 million. • PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.57 million. • Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $59.79 million. • Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $120.89 million. • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $884.02 million. • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. • Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. • Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion. • Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $47.53 million. • Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $50.14 million. • Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $35.65 million. • WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $579.79 million. • Valhi (NYSE:VHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.18 million. • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $28.51 million. • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $236.56 million. • NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $11.14 million. • Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $459.74 million. • Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $156.63 million. • Genpact (NYSE:G) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. • Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $27.41 million. • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $20.51 million. • Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $118.51 million. • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $66.79 million. • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $199.85 million. • Artivion (NYSE:AORT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $110.90 million. • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.95 million. • Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $17.51 million. • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $120.30 million. • Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.80 million. • WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.00 million. • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $368.08 million. • Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $59.48 million. • AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $90.61 million. • Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $188.45 million. • Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $85.88 million. • Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.65 million. • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $541.07 million. • Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $49.59 million. • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $25.74 million. • Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $11.46 million. • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $299.84 million. • Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $189.61 million. • Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.50 million. • Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $75.43 million. • Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.44 million. • Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.70 million. • ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $512.67 million. • Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $48.89 million. • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.64 million. • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.65 million. • Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $124.05 million. • Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $18.58 million. • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.32 million. • Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $94.70 million. • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $262.02 million. • Strawberry Fields REIT (AMEX:STRW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $38.41 million. • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $827.37 million. • SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $40.33 million. • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $643.39 million. • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion. • F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion. • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.88 million. • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • PPL (NYSE:PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion. • Concentra Group Holdings (NYSE:CON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $563.84 million. • Chemours (NYSE:CC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. • Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $17.78 million. • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $361.44 million. • EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $147.98 million. • Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $250.96 million. • Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:PSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $101.13 million. • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $83.72 million. • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $525.55 million. • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion. • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.67 million. • JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $128.34 million. • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $142.47 million. • Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $474.78 million. • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $666.83 million. • Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $392.30 million. • Drilling Tools Intl (NASDAQ:DTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $35.90 million. • Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $34.97 million. • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $164.46 million. • MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $53.06 million. • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $140.20 million. • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $47.20 million. • Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $104.83 million. • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $616.92 million. • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $64.84 million. • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $119.83 million. • Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.00 million. • Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $34.73 million. • FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $142.34 million. • Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $374.20 million. • Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $41.90 million. • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $35 thousand. • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $623.55 million. • Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $55.12 million. • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $32.64 million. • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $289.70 million. • Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $382.73 million. • HASI (NYSE:HASI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $24.68 million. • Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $367.68 million. • RB Global (NYSE:RBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. • American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $557.39 million. • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $499.16 million. • Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $372.00 million. • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. • Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $283.20 million. • BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $54.65 million. • Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $951.80 million. • LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $62.26 million. • NL Industries (NYSE:NL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $54.01 million. • Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $138.81 million. • nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.33 million. • Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.07 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. • Orion Properties (NYSE:ONL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $132.46 million. • MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $83.38 million. • Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $60.73 million. • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $70.06 million. • Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $457.62 million. • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $470.82 million. • BCP Investment (NASDAQ:BCIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $14.37 million. • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.32 million. • Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.50 million. • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $134.10 million. • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.45 million. • Oculis Holding (NASDAQ:OCS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $250 thousand. 