Infineon Technologies (OTC:IFNNY), Dividends

Infineon Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Infineon Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Infineon Technologies.
There are no upcoming dividends for Infineon Technologies.
The next dividend for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) will be on February 26, 2013 and will be $0.14
There are no upcoming dividends for Infineon Technologies.
Browse dividends on all stocks.