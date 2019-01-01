ñol

Infineon Technologies
(OTCQX:IFNNY)
31.03
-0.21[-0.67%]
At close: Jun 6
Day High/Low30.91 - 31.65
52 Week High/Low26.95 - 49.99
Open / Close31.49 / 31.03
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.183.2K / 323.9K
Mkt Cap40.4B
P/E23.66
50d Avg. Price30.36
Div / Yield0.31/0.98%
Payout Ratio22.03
EPS0.36
Total Float-

Infineon Technologies (OTC:IFNNY), Dividends

Infineon Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Infineon Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 28, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Infineon Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infineon Technologies.

Q
What date did I need to own Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infineon Technologies.

Q
How much per share is the next Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) will be on February 26, 2013 and will be $0.14

Q
What is the dividend yield for Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infineon Technologies.

