Infineon Technologies (OTC:IFNNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.500
Quarterly Revenue
$3.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.3B
Earnings History
Infineon Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY) reporting earnings?
Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Infineon Technologies’s (OTCQX:IFNNY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.1B, which beat the estimate of $2B.
