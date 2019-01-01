Interpace Biosciences (OTC:IDXG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Interpace Biosciences
Interpace Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX: IDXG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IDXG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX: IDXG) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Interpace Biosciences downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Interpace Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Interpace Biosciences was filed on November 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) is trading at is $3.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
