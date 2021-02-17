Market Overview

70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares climbed 302% to $12.58 after jumping more than 25% on Tuesday.
  • Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) shares surged 224% to $7.29 following news the company secured a majority interest in a lithium-ion battery recycling company. Comstock plans to process 10,000 tons of lithium-ion per year into 99.9% pure lithium-ion cathodes for clean energy usage.
  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares jumped 215.1% to $15.44 after the company said its technology subsidiary signed vendor deal with US digital payment platform to provide IT services.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares climbed 85.3% to $4.13.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) gained 38% to $11.59 after climbing over 30% on Tuesday.
  • China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) jumped 36% to $3.1445.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares rose 35.4% to $4.6990. China’s ZW Data Action Technologies, on Tuesday, priced $18.7 million shares at $3.59 per share to raise $17.1 million in a secondary offering for general working capital purposes.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 32.8% to $61.60. EHang’s press release highlighted interview with founder, who discusses company’s mission and short seller report.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) rose 28.3% to $10.37. Processa Pharmaceuticals executed securities purchase agreement to raise gross proceeds of $10.2 million from sale of 1,321,132 shares at $7.75 per share.
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) jumped 26.3% to $3.7994. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) gained 25% to $7.74.
  • China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) jumped 23.7% to $1.6699 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares surged 19.2% to $5.90 after climbing around 25% on Tuesday. In January, the Chinese digital media services provider announced giving Unistar Group Holdings Ltd a 19% stake in exchange for the delivery of 500 computer servers designed especially to mine cryptocurrencies.
  • FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) gained 18.2% to $8.07.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) jumped 16.8% to $3.34. Greenpro Capital’s subsidiary recently entered subscription agreement with Innovest Energy Fund to subscribe for $7,206,000 worth of Class B shares.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) gained 16.3% to $4.63.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 15.7% to $77.96 after the company and GlaxoSmithKline announced they expanded their coronavirus collaboration to advance new therapeutics for influenza and other respiratory viruses.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) surged 15% to $6.22. Fluidigm last week reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak Q1 & FY21 sales guidance.
  • Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) rose 14.6% to $53.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 revenue guidance.
  • Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) gained 14% to $46.24. JP Morgan upgraded Anterix from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $40 to $50.
  • QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) rose 13.8% to $57.58 after the company said it made a multi-layer solid-state battery cell and reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) gained 13.6% to $32.66.
  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares rose 12.9% to $5.57. Urban Tea appointed new COO and independent director to drive expansion in blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
  • Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHAC) rose 12.3% to $11.75. Humacyte Inc agreed to go public through a merger with Alpha Healthcare Acquisition.
  • Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) rose 11.7% to $15.79.
  • Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) gained 11.6% to $5.17.
  • Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) rose 10.1% to $107.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 9.8% to $4.3158.
  • Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) rose 8.8% to $28.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) rose 8.7% to $3.91. Antelope Enterprise, last week, priced its 588,000 share offering at $3.57 per share.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 7.2% to $12.70. Sos, another China-based company that has posted stellar gains this year as a cryptocurrency play, continued to extend gains, also climbing around 59% on Tuesday.
  • Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) gained 7.2% to $3.58. Akumin last week reported completion of offering of additional senior secured notes.
  • Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) rose 5.6% to $1.5050 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.

Losers

  • Amplitech Group, Inc. (OTC: AMPG) shares dipped 61.1% to $7.00 after the company reported pricing of $9.6 million public offering.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 36.5% to $1.88 after the company announced a $25 million private placement of common stock at $1.75 per share.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 32.9% to $13.88. Socket Mobile shares jumped over 538% on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of its DuraSled barcode scanner for the iPhone 12.
  • Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) dropped 32.3% to $3.82.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 32% to $2.04 after the company announced a roughly 48 million share common stock offering priced at $2.08 per share.
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares fell 25% to $1.6950. Seanergy Maritime Holdings, on Tuesday, reported an agreement to acquire additional Capesize vessel.
  • AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) fell 24.4% to $1.6101. Aikido Pharma has increased the size of the previously announced public offering to 46.8 million shares at $1.60 per share, with gross proceeds of $75 million.
  • Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) dropped 23.8% to $4.4475 after the company announced impending delisting from Nasdaq.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) fell 23.4% to $2.3399 after jumping 30% on Tuesday.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 21.8% to $3.7696 after jumping 28% on Tuesday.
  • KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) fell 21.6% to $14.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) dropped 19.9% to $18.64 after falling around 28% on Tuesday.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) fell 19.5% to $3.8338 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 19.2% to $2.1999.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 18.7% to $20.56 after the company provided an update on its lead asset, IMU-838, in the Phase 2 CALVID-1 trial.
  • GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) fell 18.2% to $6.68.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) dipped 18% to $2.9998.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 17.8% to $3.45. ION recently reported a $10.5 million registered direct offering.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 17.8% to $1.8011. Sundial regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc.. (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares fell 17.4% to $1.4950 after the company increased previously announced bought deal offering of common shares to 20.509 million priced at $1.45 per share.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) dropped 17.2% to $43.85.
  • CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: CFAC) fell 17% to $11.25. AEye will go public through merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III.
  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) dipped 17% to $6.22 after dropping 38% on Tuesday.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) dropped 17% to $5.20 after the company priced its direct offering at 1.487 million share common stock offering at $5 per share.
  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 16.9% to $19.72 after the company announced a $50 million at-the-market equity facility.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 15.9% to $1.1789. Castor Maritime, last week, announced that it has entered into agreements to purchase two 2005 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tankers from an unaffiliated third-party seller for an aggregate purchase price of $27.2 million.
  • Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) dipped 15.6% to $140.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) fell 15.1% to $17.16 after gaining over 40% on Tuesday.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 15% to $1.98 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) dipped 14.8% to $6.36.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped 14.6% to $16.39.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) fell 14% to $1.4550 after the company reported a $76.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) dropped 13.2% to $7.78. AMMO, on Tuesday. reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 12.7% to $9.20 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 12.4% to $14.02. Agrify, last week, offered new data insights through partnership with Confident Cannabis.
  • ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares fell 10.7% to $1.8150 after jumping over 52% on Tuesday.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) fell 10.4% to $4.38 after jumping 15% on Tuesday.

