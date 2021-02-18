92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) shares jumped 157.3% to close at $5.79 on Wednesday following news the company secured a majority interest in a lithium-ion battery recycling company. Comstock plans to process 10,000 tons of lithium-ion per year into 99.9% pure lithium-ion cathodes for clean energy usage.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares gained 121.2% to close at $10.84 after the company said its technology subsidiary signed vendor deal with US digital payment platform to provide IT services.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares jumped 78.4% to close at $6.19. China’s ZW Data Action Technologies, on Tuesday, priced $18.7 million shares at $3.59 per share to raise $17.1 million in a secondary offering for general working capital purposes.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 67.9% to close at $77.73. EHang’s press release highlighted interview with founder, who discusses company’s mission and short seller report.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) jumped 62.4% to close at $6.38.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares gained 55.9% to close at $4.88 on Wednesday after jumping more than 25% on Tuesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) climbed 45.1% to close at $4.15. Greenpro Capital’s subsidiary recently entered subscription agreement with Innovest Energy Fund to subscribe for $7,206,000 worth of Class B shares.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 38.5% to close at $5.25.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 35.2% to close at $4.96 on abnormally high volume.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) gained 33.2% to close at $10.76. Processa Pharmaceuticals executed securities purchase agreement to raise gross proceeds of $10.2 million from sale of 1,321,132 shares at $7.75 per share.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) surged 33% to close at $10.48 after the company announced it plans to launch a bitcoin mining business.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 32.2% to close at $6.81.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) jumped 31.4% to close at $66.52 after the company said it made a multi-layer solid-state battery cell and reported Q4 earnings results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 30.9% to close at $77.90 after Bitcoin surpassed $51,000, which has lifted crypto and blockchain-related stocks.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) surged 32.1% to close at $5.68.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares jumped 30.5% to close at $6.46 after climbing around 25% on Tuesday. In January, the Chinese digital media services provider announced giving Unistar Group Holdings Ltd a 19% stake in exchange for the delivery of 500 computer servers designed especially to mine cryptocurrencies.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares gained 29.2% to close at $2.88.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) climbed 28.8% to close at $10.82 after climbing over 30% on Tuesday.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) surged 27.6% to close at $7.21.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) jumped 27.6% to close at $4.21.
- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) gained 26.8% to close at $8.66.
- Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) surged 25.6% to close at $7.84. Ault Global Holdings reported amended 'at the market' offering of common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $125 million, inclusive of previously authorized $50 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) surged 24.2% to close at $7.70.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) surged 23.6% to close at $4.45. Antelope Enterprise, last week, priced its 588,000 share offering at $3.57 per share.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 22.8% to close at $3.50.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) jumped 22.6% to close at $4.45. Auris Medical, last month, announced initiation of clinical investigation of AM-301 in allergic rhinitis.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) rose 22.1% to close at $3.04.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) gained 21.7% to close at $27.18.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 21.7% to close at $4.88.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 21.3% to close at $11.43.
- Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHAC) surged 20.9% to close at $12.65. Humacyte Inc agreed to go public through a merger with Alpha Healthcare Acquisition.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) rose 19.9% to close at $5.55.
- Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) jumped 19.8% to close at $116.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) gained 19.7% to close at $27.25.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) surged 19.6% to close at $5.73.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 19.6% to close at $10.99. Mogo last week inked an agreement to acquire a 19.99% stake in Canada’s digital asset trading platform Coinsquare Ltd for $56.4 million.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) surged 19.5% to close at $4.17. Aptorum Group, last month, received clearance from Health Canada to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for ALS-4, a small molecule drug for infections caused by staphylococcus aureus.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) jumped 19.3% to close at $55.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 revenue guidance.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) gained 19.1% to close at $2.74.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) rose 19.1% to close at $34.25.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) climbed 18.8% to close at $80.03 after the company and GlaxoSmithKline announced they expanded their coronavirus collaboration to advance new therapeutics for influenza and other respiratory viruses.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) gained 18.8% to close at $6.90.
- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) surged 18.6% to close at $19.18. Immunovant, on Tuesday, reported a Q3 loss of $0.32 per share.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) climbed 18.5% to close at $1.60 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) climbed 18.3% to close at $3.56. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) gained 16.7% to close at $6.30. Fluidigm last week reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak Q1 & FY21 sales guidance.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares gained 15.4% to close at $5.70. Urban Tea appointed new COO and independent director to drive expansion in blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
- Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) rose 14% to close at $46.24. JP Morgan upgraded Anterix from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $40 to $50.
- Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) climbed 13.9% to close at $16.10.
- Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) gained 10.8% to close at $3.70. Akumin last week reported completion of offering of additional senior secured notes.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 8.1% to close at $12.80. Sos, another China-based company that has posted stellar gains this year as a cryptocurrency play, continued to extend gains, also climbing around 59% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) dropped 36.9% to close at $13.05 on Wednesday. Socket Mobile shares jumped over 538% on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of its DuraSled barcode scanner for the iPhone 12.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares dipped 31.1% to close at $2.04 on Wednesday after the company announced a $25 million private placement of common stock at $1.75 per share.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) dropped 27.4% to close at $16.89 after falling around 28% on Tuesday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 26.3% to close at $2.21 after the company announced a roughly 48 million share common stock offering priced at $2.08 per share.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) fell 25.7% to close at $4.20.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) fell 24% to close at $4.44 after the company announced impending delisting from Nasdaq.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares fell 23% to close at $1.74. Seanergy Maritime Holdings, on Tuesday, reported an agreement to acquire additional Capesize vessel.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 21.5% to close at $1.72. Sundial regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) fell 21.1% to close at $1.68. Aikido Pharma has increased the size of the previously announced public offering to 46.8 million shares at $1.60 per share, with gross proceeds of $75 million.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) fell 20.8% to close at $3.77 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 19.8% to close at $20.29 after the company provided an update on its lead asset, IMU-838, in the Phase 2 CALVID-1 trial.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) fell 19.6% to close at $2.46 after jumping 30% on Tuesday.
- CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: CFAC) fell 17.7% to close at $11.15. AEye will go public through merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 17.1% to close at $1.16. Castor Maritime, last week, announced that it has entered into agreements to purchase two 2005 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tankers from an unaffiliated third-party seller for an aggregate purchase price of $27.2 million.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 16.9% to close at $5.20 after the company priced its direct offering at 1.487 million share common stock offering at $5 per share.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) dropped 16.7% to close at $19.75 after the company announced a $50 million at-the-market equity facility.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 16.6% to close at $4.02 after jumping 28% on Tuesday.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) fell 15.7% to close at $6.89.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 15.7% to close at $3.54. ION recently reported a $10.5 million registered direct offering.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) dropped 15.2% to close at $5.12.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 15.2% to close at $6.35 after dropping 38% on Tuesday.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) dropped 15.2% to close at $8.60.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) fell 15% to close at $23.23.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) dropped 14.8% to close at $1.95.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) fell 14.4% to close at $10.01.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc.. (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares fell 14.4% to close at $1.55 after the company increased previously announced bought deal offering of common shares to 20.509 million priced at $1.45 per share.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) dropped 14.2% to close at $3.68.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) dipped 13.8% to close at $3.18.
- KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) fell 13.7% to close at $15.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 13.6% to close at $13.84. Agrify, last week, offered new data insights through partnership with Confident Cannabis.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) dropped 13.6% to close at $4.37.
- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) dipped 13.2% to close at $144.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) dropped 13.1% to close at $46.03.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) dropped 12.3% to close at $7.86. AMMO, on Tuesday. reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 12.2% to close at $9.25 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 12% to close at $2.05 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) fell 11.9% to close at $17.80 after gaining over 40% on Tuesday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 11.9% to close at $6.57.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) fell 11.8% to close at $1.49 after the company reported a $76.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) fell 10.7% to close at $17.13.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares fell 10.3% to close at $1.82 after jumping over 52% on Tuesday.
