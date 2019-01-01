Interpace Biosciences (OTC:IDXG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Interpace Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.
Interpace Biosciences Questions & Answers
Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 10, 2021 for Q3.
Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 15, 2018 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $-1.10, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 15, 2018 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $4.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.