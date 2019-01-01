ñol

Industrial And Comml Bank
(OTCPK:IDCBF)
0.60
00
At close: Jun 1
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.52 - 0.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 356.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 56.8K
Mkt Cap213.8B
P/E4.18
50d Avg. Price0.58
Div / Yield0.04/6.85%
Payout Ratio27.75
EPS0.25
Total Float-

Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC:IDCBF), Dividends

Industrial And Comml Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Industrial And Comml Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Industrial And Comml Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Industrial And Comml Bank (IDCBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrial And Comml Bank.

Q
What date did I need to own Industrial And Comml Bank (IDCBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrial And Comml Bank.

Q
How much per share is the next Industrial And Comml Bank (IDCBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrial And Comml Bank.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Industrial And Comml Bank (OTCPK:IDCBF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrial And Comml Bank.

