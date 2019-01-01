ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Industrial And Comml Bank
(OTCPK:IDCBF)
0.60
00
At close: Jun 1
0.6123
0.0123[2.05%]
After Hours: 6:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.52 - 0.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 356.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 56.8K
Mkt Cap213.8B
P/E4.18
50d Avg. Price0.58
Div / Yield0.04/6.85%
Payout Ratio27.75
EPS0.25
Total Float-

Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC:IDCBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Industrial And Comml Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$248.9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Industrial And Comml Bank using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Industrial And Comml Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Industrial And Comml Bank (OTCPK:IDCBF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Industrial And Comml Bank

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Industrial And Comml Bank (OTCPK:IDCBF)?
A

There are no earnings for Industrial And Comml Bank

Q
What were Industrial And Comml Bank’s (OTCPK:IDCBF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Industrial And Comml Bank

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.