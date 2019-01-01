ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Idacorp
(NYSE:IDA)
107.965
0.535[0.50%]
At close: Jun 6
107.93
-0.0350[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low107.22 - 108.39
52 Week High/Low95.26 - 118.92
Open / Close107.86 / 107.93
Float / Outstanding39M / 50.6M
Vol / Avg.176.5K / 254.8K
Mkt Cap5.5B
P/E22.06
50d Avg. Price110.55
Div / Yield3/2.79%
Payout Ratio59.96
EPS0.91
Total Float39M

Idacorp (NYSE:IDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Idacorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.910

Quarterly Revenue

$344.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$344.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Idacorp missed estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $28.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.53 1.99 1.21 0.81
EPS Actual 0.65 1.93 1.38 0.89
Revenue Estimate 264.04M 392.03M 315.47M 312.47M
Revenue Actual 335.01M 446.94M 360.07M 316.05M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Idacorp management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.85 and $5.05 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Idacorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Idacorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) reporting earnings?
A

Idacorp (IDA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Idacorp (NYSE:IDA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.99, which missed the estimate of $1.07.

Q
What were Idacorp’s (NYSE:IDA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $333M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.