Idacorp (NYSE:IDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Idacorp missed estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $28.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 1.99 1.21 0.81 EPS Actual 0.65 1.93 1.38 0.89 Revenue Estimate 264.04M 392.03M 315.47M 312.47M Revenue Actual 335.01M 446.94M 360.07M 316.05M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Idacorp management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.85 and $5.05 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.