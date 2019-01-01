ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.820
Quarterly Revenue
$543.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$543.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of ICU Medical using advanced sorting and filters.
ICU Medical Questions & Answers
When is ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) reporting earnings?
ICU Medical (ICUI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.76, which missed the estimate of $0.77.
What were ICU Medical’s (NASDAQ:ICUI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $331.5M, which beat the estimate of $318.3M.
