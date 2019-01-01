ñol

Investcorp Credit
(NASDAQ:ICMB)
4.96
0.05[1.02%]
At close: Jun 6
4.94
-0.0200[-0.40%]
After Hours: 5:12PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.9 - 4.99
52 Week High/Low4.07 - 6.58
Open / Close4.91 / 4.93
Float / Outstanding7.1M / 14.4M
Vol / Avg.19.8K / 25.6K
Mkt Cap71.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.94
Div / Yield0.6/12.22%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float7.1M

Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Investcorp Credit reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$5.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Investcorp Credit using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Investcorp Credit Questions & Answers

Q
When is Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) reporting earnings?
A

Investcorp Credit (ICMB) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB)?
A

Investcorp Credit (ICMB) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 6, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.25, which hit the estimate of $0.25.

Q
What were Investcorp Credit’s (NASDAQ:ICMB) revenues?
A

Investcorp Credit (ICMB) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 6, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $7.2M, which missed the estimate of $7.4M.

