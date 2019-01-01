Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Investcorp Credit
Investcorp Credit Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) was reported by Raymond James on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ICMB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) was provided by Raymond James, and Investcorp Credit downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Investcorp Credit, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Investcorp Credit was filed on August 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Investcorp Credit (ICMB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Investcorp Credit (ICMB) is trading at is $4.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
