ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6M
Earnings History
ImmuCell Questions & Answers
When is ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) reporting earnings?
ImmuCell (ICCC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were ImmuCell’s (NASDAQ:ICCC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
