PriceSmart, Kura Sushi And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Manchester United Plc. MANU to report a quarterly loss at 27 cents per share on revenue of $162.92 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Manchester United shares gained 1.6% to $16.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Kura Sushi USA KRUS posted downbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Kura Sushi shares fell 4.2% to $56.00 in the after-hours trading session.

posted downbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Kura Sushi shares fell 4.2% to $56.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PriceSmart shares gained 1% to $79.00 in after-hours trading.

ImmuCell Corporation ICCC reported preliminary sales results for the second quarter. The company said it sees preliminary sales of $5.47 million up from $3.53 million in the year-ago period. ImmuCell shares climbed 8.9% to $4.67 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect AZZ Inc. AZZ to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $402.05 million. AZZ shares gained 2.7% to $77.00 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: PriceSmart