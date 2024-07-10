PriceSmart, Kura Sushi And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Manchester United Plc. MANU to report a quarterly loss at 27 cents per share on revenue of $162.92 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Manchester United shares gained 1.6% to $16.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Kura Sushi USA KRUS posted downbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Kura Sushi shares fell 4.2% to $56.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PriceSmart shares gained 1% to $79.00 in after-hours trading.
- ImmuCell Corporation ICCC reported preliminary sales results for the second quarter. The company said it sees preliminary sales of $5.47 million up from $3.53 million in the year-ago period. ImmuCell shares climbed 8.9% to $4.67 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AZZ Inc. AZZ to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $402.05 million. AZZ shares gained 2.7% to $77.00 in after-hours trading.
