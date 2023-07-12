AngioDynamics, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 12, 2023 4:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Wall Street expects AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO to post quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share on revenue of $90.73 million before the opening bell. AngioDynamics shares gained 3.6% to $10.30 in after-hours trading.
  • The Walt Disney Company DIS is exploring strategic options for its India digital and TV business, the Wall Street Journal reported. Disney shares slipped 0.1% to $89.44 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN to have earned 39 cents per share on revenue of $945.56 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. MillerKnoll shares gained 0.1% to $15.94 in after-hours trading.
  • ImmuCell Corporation ICCC reported preliminary sales of $3.53 million for the second quarter, down from $3.86 million in the previous year. ImmuCell shares gained 4% to $5.18 in after-hours trading.
  • Azitra, Inc. AZTR named Travis Whitfill as Chief Operating Officer. Azitra shares climbed 7.7% to $4.38 in the after-hours trading session.

 

