ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ImmuCell
ImmuCell Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) was reported by Aegis Capital on July 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting ICCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.15% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) was provided by Aegis Capital, and ImmuCell initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ImmuCell, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ImmuCell was filed on July 13, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 13, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ImmuCell (ICCC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price ImmuCell (ICCC) is trading at is $8.18, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
