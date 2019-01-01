ñol

Interactive Brokers Gr
(NASDAQ:IBKR)
60.4275
0.3075[0.51%]
Last update: 3:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.32 - 61.85
52 Week High/Low52.18 - 82.83
Open / Close61.17 / -
Float / Outstanding92.6M / 98.3M
Vol / Avg.421.4K / 920.7K
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E21.32
50d Avg. Price61.06
Div / Yield0.4/0.67%
Payout Ratio14.18
EPS0.74
Total Float92.6M

Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR), Dividends

Interactive Brokers Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Interactive Brokers Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.63%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Interactive Brokers Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interactive Brokers Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Interactive Brokers Gr ($IBKR) will be on June 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR)?
A

Interactive Brokers Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 14, 2022.

