Village Farms Surges 33% After Q1 Report - Hydrofarm, iAnthus, Ascend Focus On Margins, Cash Flow

As the cannabis industry continues to navigate macroeconomic headwinds and regulatory uncertainty, a number of U.S. and Canadian operators reported first-quarter 2025 earnings this week. From margin stabilization and restructuring efforts to international expansion and asset divestitures, the results show a sector trying to find a sustainable footing.

One standout: Village Farms International, which saw its stock surge nearly 33% on Tuesday following its earnings and a major divestiture announcement. Here's how four key players performed.

Hydrofarm

Hydrofarm HYFM, a leading supplier of hydroponic equipment, reported net sales of $40.5 million, down 25.2% year-over-year. The company cited continued oversupply in the cannabis industry as the main driver. Gross profit dropped to $6.9 million (17.0% margin), while adjusted gross profit fell to $8.5 million (21.0% margin).

Hydrofarm posted a net loss of $14.4 million, widening from $12.6 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA came in at negative $2.4 million, compared to a slight gain in the same period last year.

Still, management highlighted progress in shifting toward higher-margin proprietary products and trimming SG&A costs, which declined by 11% on an adjusted basis. The company ended the quarter with $13.7 million in cash and is withdrawing its full-year 2025 guidance due to ongoing market volatility and tariff risks.

iAnthus

iAnthus ITHUF reported Q1 revenue of $38.1 million, down from $42.7 million in Q4 and $41.6 million year-over-year. Despite lower topline figures, the company recorded a net income of $5.1 million, compared to a $14 million net loss a year earlier. The swing to profitability was largely due to a $12.1 million gain from the sale and deconsolidation of assets in Nevada and Arizona.

Adjusted EBITDA held steady at $3.2 million, flat year-over-year but down from $6.4 million in Q4. Gross margin improved to 50%, up from 41.4% a year ago. iAnthus continues to operate under constrained capital conditions but has maintained positive gross profit and controlled operating expenses amid divestiture activity.

Ascend Wellness Holdings

Ascend AAWH reported Q1 revenue of $128.0 million, down 5.9% sequentially. Retail sales fell 6.6% to $84.4 million, while wholesale revenue dropped 4.4% to $43.6 million. The decline was attributed to pricing and volume pressure in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, partly offset by new adult-use sales in Ohio and the expansion of partner stores.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.0 million, representing a 21.1% margin. Net loss widened slightly to $19.3 million, up from $16.8 million in Q4. Still, the company generated $5.9 million in cash from operations, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. Cash on hand rose to $100 million. Management reiterated its focus on densification, cost discipline, and strategic retail growth.

Village Farms International

Village Farms VFF reported consolidated sales of $77.1 million, essentially flat year-over-year. The company posted a net loss of $6.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $81,000, down sharply from $3.6 million in Q1 2024. A $4.3 million inventory impact from dust storms in Texas weighed heavily on produce margins.

Canadian cannabis was a bright spot, with adjusted EBITDA rising 64% year-over-year to $6.7 million and net income jumping 258% to $3.0 million. Gross margin in the segment improved to 36%, driven by a 285% increase in international medical exports. Village Farms also commenced adult-use cannabis sales in the Netherlands through its Leli Holland subsidiary and announced a deal to spin off its Fresh Produce division into a private joint venture, unlocking $40 million in cash and a long-term cannabis focus.

On Tuesday afternoon, Village Farms stock was trading up nearly 33%, bucking the broader trend of cannabis equities, which were mostly in the red following earnings.

