Houston American Energy (HUSA) Stock Explodes 85% Amid Middle East Tensions

Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA shares are trading sharply higher Tuesday morning, climbing over 85% to $19.70. Strength comes amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East and cryptic statements from President Donald Trump regarding his abrupt departure from the G7 Summit.

What To Know: Trump refuted French President Emmanuel Macron’s assertion that he left to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, instead hinting at a “much bigger” reason for his return to Washington.

This comment, coupled with his earlier call for Tehran citizens to evacuate, has fueled speculation of potential U.S. involvement in the now five-day-old conflict between Israel and Iran.

The heightened geopolitical risk, particularly concerning oil-rich regions, often benefits energy companies. HUSA, an oil and gas exploration and production company, appears to be a direct beneficiary of this uncertainty, as investors flock to energy stocks amid fears of disrupted global oil supply.

The company recently acknowledged unusual trading activity in its stock but stated there were no undisclosed material developments in its business to account for the surge, suggesting the move is largely market-driven by external events.

What Else: HUSA stock was halted for volatility Tuesday morning at 11:03am EDT, with shares resuming trade shortly thereafter. HUSA’s session volume stands at 9.888 million shares midday, easily surpassing its 100-day average volume of 642,127 shares.

