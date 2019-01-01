Hitachi Transport System (OTC:HTSLF), Quotes and News Summary

Hitachi Transport System Ltd is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Japan. The company organises itself into three segments: domestic logistics, global logistics, and other. Domestic logistics, which generates the majority of revenue, transports and delivers goods, and provides general logistics services in Japan. Global logistics transports goods by land, sea, and air, and provides logistics services internationally. The other segment includes logistics consulting and information technology services. The company derives the majority of revenue domestically.