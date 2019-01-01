QQQ
Range
9.91 - 9.93
Vol / Avg.
427K/65.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 10.75
Mkt Cap
342.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.93
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
34.6M
Outstanding
Highland Transcend Partners I Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Highland Transcend Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Highland Transcend (HTPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Highland Transcend (NYSE: HTPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Highland Transcend's (HTPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Highland Transcend.

Q

What is the target price for Highland Transcend (HTPA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Highland Transcend (NYSE: HTPA) was reported by Benchmark on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting HTPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Highland Transcend (HTPA)?

A

The stock price for Highland Transcend (NYSE: HTPA) is $9.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Highland Transcend (HTPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Highland Transcend.

Q

When is Highland Transcend (NYSE:HTPA) reporting earnings?

A

Highland Transcend does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Highland Transcend (HTPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Highland Transcend.

Q

What sector and industry does Highland Transcend (HTPA) operate in?

A

Highland Transcend is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.