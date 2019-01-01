QQQ
HTC Purenergy Inc is engaged in development, aggregation, and commercialization of proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery. The company provides services to two industries Industrial and Energy services and Clean Energy Technologies. It operates through one segment: HTC Extraction Systems which is engaged in processing of hemp biomass and provision of related products and services. Geographically, the company generates revenue from US.

HTC Purenergy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HTC Purenergy (HTPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HTC Purenergy (OTCQB: HTPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HTC Purenergy's (HTPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HTC Purenergy.

Q

What is the target price for HTC Purenergy (HTPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HTC Purenergy

Q

Current Stock Price for HTC Purenergy (HTPRF)?

A

The stock price for HTC Purenergy (OTCQB: HTPRF) is $0.0121 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:47:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HTC Purenergy (HTPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HTC Purenergy.

Q

When is HTC Purenergy (OTCQB:HTPRF) reporting earnings?

A

HTC Purenergy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HTC Purenergy (HTPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HTC Purenergy.

Q

What sector and industry does HTC Purenergy (HTPRF) operate in?

A

HTC Purenergy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.