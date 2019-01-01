Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT), Dividends

Hersha Hospitality issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hersha Hospitality generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Hersha Hospitality. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on April 15, 2020.
There are no upcoming dividends for Hersha Hospitality (HT). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2020 and was $0.28
There are no upcoming dividends for Hersha Hospitality (HT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on April 15, 2020
Hersha Hospitality has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hersha Hospitality (HT) was $0.28 and was paid out next on April 15, 2020.
Browse dividends on all stocks.