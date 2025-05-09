Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Altcoins May Erase '4 Years Suffering' In Just Months, Says Michael Van De Poppe Amid Historic Bullish Divergence

Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe identified a potentially significant market signal Friday, noting that altcoins could be poised for a dramatic recovery against Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: “The bull market is the biggest reward of 4 years suffering. Within a window of a few months, your Altcoins can erase all the losses,” van de Poppe wrote on X. “The Altcoin market capitalization against Bitcoin is still massively bullish. The longest bullish divergence in history.”

The analyst’s comments come as Bitcoin trades near $103,023, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.04 trillion.

Meanwhile, the CMC Altcoin Season Index currently sits at 39/100, firmly in “Bitcoin Season” territory, which indicates Bitcoin has outperformed most alternative cryptocurrencies over the past 90 days, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Why It Matters: Van de Poppe emphasized that timing and positioning will be crucial for investors. “All I’ve learned from previous cycles is that if the markets start a rotation, it’s going to be a fast move on those Altcoins and you’ll be questioning yourself whether it’s a real or a fake move. That’s why I fancy being positioned early.”

The CMC Altcoin Season Index, which tracks the performance of the top 100 altcoins relative to Bitcoin, currently shows divergent performance across the altcoin market.

While some tokens like Four (FORM) have posted gains exceeding 480% over 90 days, many large-cap altcoins, including Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, have underperformed Bitcoin during this period.

