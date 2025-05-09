Crypto markets are extending their rally for a second straight day, fueled by renewed optimism around global trade deals and bullish macro sentiment. As price momentum accelerates, seasoned analysts warn against FOMO, advocating instead for disciplined, intentional strategies.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $103,120.94 +3.6% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,350.17 +20.4% Solana SOL/USD $173.61 +12.8% XRP XRP/USD $2.40 +9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2087 +14% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001525 +13.8%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin large transaction volume and daily active addresses increased by 3.8% and 1.2%, respectively, in a single day. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 10,628 to 14,818. Driven by recent optimism, 99% of BTC holders are in profit.

Coinglass data shows 249,335 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.14 billion. Short liquidations as of May 8 peaked to $394 million, implying traders forced to close positions amid sudden spike in prices.

Santiment data shows a surge in Bitcoin wallet creation, with 344,620 new wallets added as BTC crossed $103,800, a high not seen since January.

Trader Notes: With crypto markets moving higher, More Crypto Online urged traders to stay sharp and not chase the rally, stressing not to be afraid of missing out, but trading with intention.

Kevin reminded followers that Bitcoin’s three-month-old “reversal zone” prediction has played out as it breaks through critical resistance levels, potentially setting the stage for new all-time highs.

The analyst’s framework identifies that major Bitcoin correctional phases typically last between 114 and 174 days after the three-day MACD crosses bearish. He expects BTC weekly candle to close above $100,712.

Michael van de Poppe foresees Bitcoin consolidating between current levels and $107,000 before a potential new ATH this quarter.

CryptoQuant reported Bitcoin's bull score jumping from 20 to 80, indicating a sharp shift in sentiment and strong spot demand. Any score above 60 implies bullish conditions and supports higher prices.

Crypto Zeinab noted a bullish inverse head and shoulders on Solana’s high-time frame. A break above the $160 neckline could trigger moves toward $180–$200. For Dogecoin, Trader Tardigrade observed RSI crossing above 50, suggesting a bullish trend is forming.

CrediBULL Crypto revealed a long position on XRP with tight stop-loss for a high-risk/reward setup, riding on broader market momentum.

More Crypto Online identified a C-wave upward structure in play for Ethereum, now in wave (4), with crucial support between $2,111–$2,304. If that level holds, a move to $2,594–$2,775 is likely.

