Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Enter Weekend Strong: 'Long Dips, $140,000 Is Programmed,' Trader Says

Cryptocurrency markets are heading into the weekend with bullish momentum, supported by rising institutional inflows, favorable regulatory signals and surging ETF demand.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $103,210.29 +1.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,342.42 +13.3% Solana SOL/USD $171.91 +7.4% XRP XRP/USD $2.35 +4.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2044 +7.4% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001503 +7.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 3.8% and daily active addresses growing by 1.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 10,628 to 14,818 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 129.9%.

Coinglass data reports 250,199 traders were liquidated in the last 24 hours for $1.04 billion.

CoinBureau cited CryptoQuant data saying whale accumulation is not slowing down, with crypto whales boosting holdings to around $3.7 billion in the last 30 days.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Pyth Network PYTH/USD $0.1992 +35% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001243 +19.5% OFFICIAL TRUMP TRUMP/USD $14.56 +17.9%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle warns against entering long positions on Bitcoin at current levels, citing the potential for "scammy price action" designed to trap late entries and fake breakout traders.

Instead, he urges patience, suggesting that buying the dips remains the smarter strategy. Jelle maintains a bullish target of $140,000 for BTC.

ShardiB2 points to a 1-hour reversal candle, indicating potential near-term turbulence.

Stockmoney Lizards agrees, noting Bitcoin's strong recent pump but warning of a possible short-term shakeout, likely in the form of a sharp wick, to flush out over-leveraged longs before resuming its upward move.

Meanwhile, Kevin Svenson of Blofin highlights Bitcoin's 4-hour chart following a measured move pattern, suggesting a potential pullback to $100,000 for a re-test before pushing toward $114,000.

Lastly, Crypto Yoddha remains firmly bullish, predicting Bitcoin will catch bears off guard in the coming months. Though he notes the exact top is uncertain, his personal target range sits between $140,000 and $150,000.

