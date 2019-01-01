ñol

Horizon Tech Finance
(NASDAQ:HRZN)
12.15
-0.10[-0.82%]
At close: Jun 3
12.21
0.0600[0.49%]
After Hours: 5:48PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.14 - 12.31
52 Week High/Low11.57 - 19.08
Open / Close12.26 / 12.15
Float / Outstanding23.6M / 24M
Vol / Avg.131.8K / 226.9K
Mkt Cap291.4M
P/E9.88
50d Avg. Price13.11
Div / Yield1.2/9.80%
Payout Ratio96.77
EPS0.16
Total Float23.6M

Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), Dividends

Horizon Tech Finance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Horizon Tech Finance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.91%

Annual Dividend

$1.2000

Last Dividend

Mar 18

Next Dividend

Jul 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Horizon Tech Finance Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Horizon Tech Finance ($HRZN) will be on August 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) shares by July 19, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) will be on July 18, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)?
A

The most current yield for Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) is 9.53% and is payable next on August 16, 2022

