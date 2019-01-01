Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), Dividends

Horizon Tech Finance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Horizon Tech Finance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 18, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Horizon Tech Finance ($HRZN) will be on August 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) shares by July 19, 2022
The next dividend for Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) will be on July 18, 2022 and will be $0.10
The most current yield for Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) is 9.53% and is payable next on August 16, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.