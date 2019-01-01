HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$198.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$198.7M
Earnings History
HireRight Holdings Questions & Answers
When is HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) reporting earnings?
HireRight Holdings (HRT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.07.
What were HireRight Holdings’s (NYSE:HRT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $198.5M, which beat the estimate of $183.3M.
