HireRight Holdings
(NYSE:HRT)
15.08
-0.07[-0.46%]
At close: Jun 3
15.11
0.0300[0.20%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.71 - 15.27
52 Week High/Low10.66 - 19.46
Open / Close15.27 / 15.11
Float / Outstanding21M / 79.4M
Vol / Avg.233.5K / 329.3K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E536.97
50d Avg. Price15.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.15
Total Float21M

HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT), Dividends

HireRight Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HireRight Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 15, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HireRight Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HireRight Holdings (HRT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HireRight Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on March 1, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own HireRight Holdings (HRT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HireRight Holdings (HRT). The last dividend payout was on March 1, 2012 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next HireRight Holdings (HRT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HireRight Holdings (HRT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on March 1, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT)?
A

HireRight Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HireRight Holdings (HRT) was $0.03 and was paid out next on March 1, 2012.

