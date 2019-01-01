HP (NYSE:HPQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

HP (NYSE:HPQ) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HP beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $613.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HP's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.88 0.84 0.89 EPS Actual 1.10 0.94 1 0.93 Revenue Estimate 16.52B 15.40B 15.91B 15.00B Revenue Actual 17.03B 16.68B 15.29B 15.88B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.