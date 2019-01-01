ñol

HP
(NYSE:HPQ)
40.04
0.15[0.38%]
Last update: 1:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low39.27 - 40.28
52 Week High/Low26.11 - 41.47
Open / Close39.38 / -
Float / Outstanding940.4M / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.3M / 16.1M
Mkt Cap42.2B
P/E7.31
50d Avg. Price37.51
Div / Yield2/5.01%
Payout Ratio16.26
EPS0.95
Total Float940.4M

HP (NYSE:HPQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HP reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 31

EPS

$1.080

Quarterly Revenue

$16.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$16.5B

Earnings Recap

HP (NYSE:HPQ) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HP beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $613.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HP's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.02 0.88 0.84 0.89
EPS Actual 1.10 0.94 1 0.93
Revenue Estimate 16.52B 15.40B 15.91B 15.00B
Revenue Actual 17.03B 16.68B 15.29B 15.88B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of HP using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

HP Questions & Answers

Q
When is HP (NYSE:HPQ) reporting earnings?
A

HP (HPQ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HP (NYSE:HPQ)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Q
What were HP’s (NYSE:HPQ) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $13.1B, which beat the estimate of $12.3B.

