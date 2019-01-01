ñol

Home Plate Acquisition
(NASDAQ:HPLTU)
9.79
-0.01[-0.10%]
At close: May 31
9.90
0.1100[1.12%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Home Plate Acquisition (NASDAQ:HPLTU), Dividends

Home Plate Acquisition issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Home Plate Acquisition generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Home Plate Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Home Plate Acquisition (HPLTU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Home Plate Acquisition.

Q
What date did I need to own Home Plate Acquisition (HPLTU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Home Plate Acquisition.

Q
How much per share is the next Home Plate Acquisition (HPLTU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Home Plate Acquisition.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Home Plate Acquisition (NASDAQ:HPLTU)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Home Plate Acquisition.

Browse dividends on all stocks.