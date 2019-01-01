HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HOOKIPA Pharma missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was down $3.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 9.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HOOKIPA Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.58
|-0.52
|-0.53
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-0.61
|-0.52
|-0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|3.80M
|5.72M
|5.13M
|3.97M
|Revenue Actual
|3.90M
|3.87M
|5.38M
|5.30M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of HOOKIPA Pharma using advanced sorting and filters.
HOOKIPA Pharma Questions & Answers
HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-9.27, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $2.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.