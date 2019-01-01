ñol

HOOKIPA Pharma
(NASDAQ:HOOK)
1.695
-0.015[-0.88%]
At close: Jun 3
1.74
0.0450[2.65%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.62 - 1.74
52 Week High/Low1.25 - 18.33
Open / Close1.66 / -
Float / Outstanding45M / 54.7M
Vol / Avg.441.1K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap92.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.4
Total Float45M

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HOOKIPA Pharma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.400

Quarterly Revenue

$1.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.4M

Earnings Recap

 

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HOOKIPA Pharma missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $3.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 9.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HOOKIPA Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.58 -0.52 -0.53 -0.53
EPS Actual -0.65 -0.61 -0.52 -0.53
Revenue Estimate 3.80M 5.72M 5.13M 3.97M
Revenue Actual 3.90M 3.87M 5.38M 5.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of HOOKIPA Pharma using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

HOOKIPA Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) reporting earnings?
A

HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-9.27, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were HOOKIPA Pharma’s (NASDAQ:HOOK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.