HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HOOKIPA Pharma missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $3.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 9.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HOOKIPA Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.58 -0.52 -0.53 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.61 -0.52 -0.53 Revenue Estimate 3.80M 5.72M 5.13M 3.97M Revenue Actual 3.90M 3.87M 5.38M 5.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.