HarborOne Bancorp
(NASDAQ:HONE)
14.13
-0.30[-2.08%]
At close: Jun 3
14.13
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.1 - 14.43
52 Week High/Low12.99 - 15.49
Open / Close14.36 / 14.13
Float / Outstanding39.7M / 51.3M
Vol / Avg.86.8K / 197.5K
Mkt Cap724.3M
P/E14.15
50d Avg. Price13.85
Div / Yield0.28/1.94%
Payout Ratio19.61
EPS0.26
Total Float39.7M

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HarborOne Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.250

Quarterly Revenue

$33.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$51.3M

Earnings Recap

 

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HarborOne Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 47.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of HarborOne Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

HarborOne Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) reporting earnings?
A

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.11.

Q
What were HarborOne Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:HONE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $18.2M, which beat the estimate of $17.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.