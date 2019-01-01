HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HarborOne Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 47.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.11.
The Actual Revenue was $18.2M, which beat the estimate of $17.8M.
