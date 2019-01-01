ñol

HNI (NYSE:HNI), Dividends

HNI issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HNI generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.53%

Annual Dividend

$1.28

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HNI Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HNI (HNI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HNI. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own HNI (HNI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for HNI ($HNI) will be on June 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of HNI (HNI) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next HNI (HNI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for HNI (HNI) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.32

Q
What is the dividend yield for HNI (NYSE:HNI)?
A

HNI has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HNI (HNI) was $0.32 and was paid out next on June 8, 2022.

