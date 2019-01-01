ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Harmony Gold Mining Co
(NYSE:HMY)
3.585
-0.085[-2.32%]
Last update: 2:45PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.52 - 3.64
52 Week High/Low3 - 5.5
Open / Close3.6 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 616.5M
Vol / Avg.3.2M / 7.1M
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E18.74
50d Avg. Price4.23
Div / Yield0.05/1.25%
Payout Ratio45.13
EPS3.11
Total Float-

Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Harmony Gold Mining Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.08%

Annual Dividend

$0.052

Last Dividend

Apr 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Harmony Gold Mining Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmony Gold Mining Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on April 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY). The last dividend payout was on April 18, 2022 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on April 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY)?
A

Harmony Gold Mining Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Harmony Gold Mining Co (HMY) was $0.03 and was paid out next on April 18, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.