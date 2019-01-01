ñol

Horace Mann Educators
(NYSE:HMN)
38.0404
-0.8996[-2.31%]
Last update: 2:17PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low38.02 - 38.85
52 Week High/Low36.21 - 42.95
Open / Close38.75 / -
Float / Outstanding30.3M / 41.4M
Vol / Avg.95.7K / 210.5K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E13.86
50d Avg. Price40.15
Div / Yield1.28/3.29%
Payout Ratio44.48
EPS0.35
Total Float30.3M

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Horace Mann Educators reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.640

Quarterly Revenue

$346.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$333.8M

Earnings Recap

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horace Mann Educators missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.96.

Revenue was up $24.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horace Mann Educators's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.38 1.01 0.8
EPS Actual 0.97 0.50 1.02 1.1
Revenue Estimate 330.07M 332.17M 336.10M 327.27M
Revenue Actual 331.40M 329.60M 347.10M 322.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Horace Mann Educators using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Horace Mann Educators Questions & Answers

Q
When is Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) reporting earnings?
A

Horace Mann Educators (HMN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.11.

Q
What were Horace Mann Educators’s (NYSE:HMN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $291.4M, which beat the estimate of $290.4M.

