Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horace Mann Educators missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.96.

Revenue was up $24.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horace Mann Educators's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.38 1.01 0.8 EPS Actual 0.97 0.50 1.02 1.1 Revenue Estimate 330.07M 332.17M 336.10M 327.27M Revenue Actual 331.40M 329.60M 347.10M 322.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.