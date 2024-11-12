Nvidia To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Needham boosted the price target for monday.com Ltd. MNDY from $300 to $350. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating. monday.com shares closed at $275.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital raised the price target for Myomo, Inc. MYO from $8.5 to $9. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Myomo shares closed at $4.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co cut Phunware, Inc. PHUN price target from $9 to $6. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Phunware shares settled at $5.99 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised iHeartMedia, Inc. IHRT price target from $1 to $3. B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Cohen upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. iHeartMedia shares closed at $2.49 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank boosted SentinelOne, Inc. S price target from $25 to $32. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. SentinelOne shares closed at $27.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL price target from $9 to $10. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating. Autolus Therapeutics shares closed at $3.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased the price target for Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN from $39 to $44. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Horace Mann Educators shares settled at $42.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley slashed International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF price target from $111 to $110. Morgan Stanley analyst Lisa De Neve upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. International Flavors shares closed at $91.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $140 to $165. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating. NVIDIA shares closed at $145.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup increased Saia, Inc. SAIA price target from $534 to $651. Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating. Saia shares closed at $558.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
