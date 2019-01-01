Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) was reported by Raymond James on February 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HMN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) was provided by Raymond James, and Horace Mann Educators initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Horace Mann Educators, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Horace Mann Educators was filed on February 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Horace Mann Educators (HMN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Horace Mann Educators (HMN) is trading at is $38.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
