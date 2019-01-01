ñol

Hillman Solutions
(NASDAQ:HLMN)
11.765
-0.085[-0.72%]
Last update: 11:36AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.66 - 11.9
52 Week High/Low8.12 - 13.46
Open / Close11.8 / -
Float / Outstanding133.5M / 194.1M
Vol / Avg.256.5K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float133.5M

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$15.00

Lowest Price Target1

$13.00

Consensus Price Target1

$14.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Barclays
  • Raymond James

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Hillman Solutions

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Hillman Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Hillman Solutions (HLMN)?
A

The latest price target for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) was reported by Barclays on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting HLMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.50% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Hillman Solutions (HLMN)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) was provided by Barclays, and Hillman Solutions initiated their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Hillman Solutions (HLMN)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hillman Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hillman Solutions was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Hillman Solutions (HLMN) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hillman Solutions (HLMN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Hillman Solutions (HLMN) is trading at is $11.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

