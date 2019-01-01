Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hillman Solutions
Hillman Solutions Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) was reported by Barclays on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting HLMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.50% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN) was provided by Barclays, and Hillman Solutions initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hillman Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hillman Solutions was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hillman Solutions (HLMN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Hillman Solutions (HLMN) is trading at is $11.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
