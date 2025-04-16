April 16, 2025 8:37 AM 1 min read

This Ecolab Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson downgraded the rating for United States Steel Corporation X from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $43 to $38. United States Steel shares closed at $41.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst David Manthey downgraded Hillman Solutions Corp. HLMN from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $12 to $9. Hillman Solns shares closed at $7.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas downgraded the rating for Ecolab Inc. ECL from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $265 to $240. Ecolab shares closed at $238.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ECL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ECL Logo
ECLEcolab Inc
$236.80-0.58%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
69.62
Growth
58.46
Quality
62.14
Value
17.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HLMN Logo
HLMNHillman Solutions Corp
$7.70-2.78%
X Logo
XUnited States Steel Corp
$40.90-1.18%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsDowngradesPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Downgrades

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved