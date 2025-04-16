This Ecolab Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson downgraded the rating for United States Steel Corporation X from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $43 to $38. United States Steel shares closed at $41.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

