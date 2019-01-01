Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) was reported by Argus Research on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HLF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) was provided by Argus Research, and Herbalife Nutrition downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Herbalife Nutrition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Herbalife Nutrition was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) is trading at is $21.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
