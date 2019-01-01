ñol

Hecla Mining
(NYSE:HL)
5.005
-0.145[-2.82%]
Last update: 12:42PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.97 - 5.15
52 Week High/Low4.07 - 9.44
Open / Close5.06 / -
Float / Outstanding501.9M / 539M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 9M
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E171.67
50d Avg. Price5.67
Div / Yield0.03/0.49%
Payout Ratio116.67
EPS0.01
Total Float501.9M

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hecla Mining reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$186.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$186.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hecla Mining missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $24.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 8.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hecla Mining's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.020 0.02 0.05 0.04
EPS Actual 0.022 -0.02 0.06 0.06
Revenue Estimate 198.95M 186.33M 208.73M 209.04M
Revenue Actual 185.08M 193.56M 217.98M 210.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hecla Mining using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Hecla Mining Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reporting earnings?
A

Hecla Mining (HL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Q
What were Hecla Mining’s (NYSE:HL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $134.3M, which missed the estimate of $140.1M.

