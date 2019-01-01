Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) was reported by Roth Capital on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.25 expecting HL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.25% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) was provided by Roth Capital, and Hecla Mining upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hecla Mining, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hecla Mining was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hecla Mining (HL) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $6.50 to $6.25. The current price Hecla Mining (HL) is trading at is $5.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
