Hong Kong Winalite Group (OTC:HKWO), Dividends

Hong Kong Winalite Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hong Kong Winalite Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 10, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hong Kong Winalite Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong Winalite Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on October 12, 2007.

Q
What date did I need to own Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO). The last dividend payout was on October 12, 2007 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 12, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hong Kong Winalite Group (OTCEM:HKWO)?
A

Hong Kong Winalite Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO) was $0.24 and was paid out next on October 12, 2007.

