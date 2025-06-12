CureVac, TELUS International, Oracle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of CureVac N.V. CVAC rose sharply during Thursday's session after BioNTech announced it will acquire the company in an all-stock transaction.

CureVac shares jumped 38% to $5.61 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. TIXT gained 20.6% to $3.57 after the company announced it proposed the acquisition of TELUS Digital to accelerate AI and SaaS transformation across core business sectors.

Fortrea Holdings Inc . FTRE jumped 15% to $6.25. Fortrea adopted limited-duration stockholder rights plan.

Oracle Corporation ORCL gained 13.7% to $200.65 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued upbeat outlook commentary.

Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO rose 13.1% to $30.64. The Baldwin Group entered into agreement to acquire Homebuilder Distribution Network from Hippo.

USA Rare Earth, Inc . USAR climbed 12.8% to $14.05.

DeFi Development Cor p. DFDV gained 11.7% to $29.34. The company announced it secured a $5 billion equity facility with RK Capital.

Yuanbao Inc. YB rose 11.7% to $17.58.

TransAlta Corporatio n TAC gained 7.4% to $11.25. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded TransAlta from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from C$12 to C$20.

Genius Sports Limite d GENI rose 6.5% to $10.28. Texas Capital Securities analyst David Bain initiated coverage on Genius Sports with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. ONC rose 6% to $277.93 after the company announced that the FDA approved a new tablet formulation of BRUKINSA for all five approved indications.

