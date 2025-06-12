CureVac, TELUS International, Oracle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.
Shares of CureVac N.V. CVAC rose sharply during Thursday's session after BioNTech announced it will acquire the company in an all-stock transaction.
CureVac shares jumped 38% to $5.61 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
Today's Best Finance Deals
- TELUS International (Cda) Inc. TIXT gained 20.6% to $3.57 after the company announced it proposed the acquisition of TELUS Digital to accelerate AI and SaaS transformation across core business sectors.
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. FTRE jumped 15% to $6.25. Fortrea adopted limited-duration stockholder rights plan.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL gained 13.7% to $200.65 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued upbeat outlook commentary.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO rose 13.1% to $30.64. The Baldwin Group entered into agreement to acquire Homebuilder Distribution Network from Hippo.
- USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR climbed 12.8% to $14.05.
- DeFi Development Corp. DFDV gained 11.7% to $29.34. The company announced it secured a $5 billion equity facility with RK Capital.
- Yuanbao Inc. YB rose 11.7% to $17.58.
- TransAlta Corporation TAC gained 7.4% to $11.25. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded TransAlta from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from C$12 to C$20.
- Genius Sports Limited GENI rose 6.5% to $10.28. Texas Capital Securities analyst David Bain initiated coverage on Genius Sports with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- BeOne Medicines Ltd. ONC rose 6% to $277.93 after the company announced that the FDA approved a new tablet formulation of BRUKINSA for all five approved indications.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.