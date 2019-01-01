Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hippo Holdings
Hippo Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hippo Holdings (NYSE: HIPO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting HIPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 117.39% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hippo Holdings (NYSE: HIPO) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Hippo Holdings maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hippo Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hippo Holdings was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hippo Holdings (HIPO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.40 to $3.00. The current price Hippo Holdings (HIPO) is trading at is $1.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.